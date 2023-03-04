Man working half a km away from explosion spot dies after being hit by iron

A 65-year-old man named Shamsul Alam has died after being hit by a piece of iron during the explosion at the Seema Re-Rolling Mill's oxygen plant in Sitakunda.

Alam was working at his firewood shop, which was located about half a kilometer away from the plant.

According to his son Raihan Uddin, the iron hit Alam in the shoulder and he died on the spot.

The explosion, which reportedly originated from a cylinder explosion, resulted in the death of five other people and left 32 more injured.

Residents within a radius of up to two kilometers from the plant felt the tremor of the explosion.