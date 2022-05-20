Man who severed Ctg cop's wrist held

Bangladesh

UNB
20 May, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 12:01 pm

Related News

Man who severed Ctg cop's wrist held

UNB
20 May, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 12:01 pm
Kabir Ahmed. Photo: UNB
Kabir Ahmed. Photo: UNB

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has detained the notorious history-sheeter who was allegedly behind Sunday's brutal attack on Chattogram cops.

During the attack, 30-year-old constable Jony Khan's wrist was severed while another constable, Shahadat Hossain, 27, and complainant Abul Kashem, 40, also suffered injuries.

Kabir Ahmed was detained along with one of his associates by RAB members after a brief exchange of fire on Thursday night from the hilly area of Lohagarh upazila, RAB-7 Senior Assistant Director (media) Md Nurul Abshar told UNB.

"Legal processes are underway. Details will be revealed later," he said.

Earlier, police had arrested Kabir's wife Ranu Begum from the Bandarban border area.

On Sunday morning, three people, including two police constables, were attacked by Kabir in the Adharmanik Lalarkhil area of Lohagara when the cops went to arrest him.

On Monday, doctors successfully transplanted the wrist of Jony at a private hospital in Dhaka after he was taken there by a helicopter from Chattogram on Sunday evening, said Bhakta Chanda Dutta, sub-inspector at Lohagara police station.

Top News

Cop / attack / Injury

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Project delays and escalating costs are driven by frequent revisions and lack of good governance

Now | Panorama
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

What delays infrastructure projects in Bangladesh?

30m | Panorama
Foods that you should never put in the refrigerator

Foods that you should never put in the refrigerator

55m | Food
Beef Kunafa: A treat for beef and cheese lovers

Beef Kunafa: A treat for beef and cheese lovers

1h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

1h | Videos
How to prepare for a job

How to prepare for a job

2h | Videos
Putin's strategies to face Nato

Putin's strategies to face Nato

14h | Videos
How many countries have nuclear weapons and how many are there?

How many countries have nuclear weapons and how many are there?

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

5
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

6
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire