Man who severed Ctg cop's wrist held

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has detained the notorious history-sheeter who was allegedly behind Sunday's brutal attack on Chattogram cops.

During the attack, 30-year-old constable Jony Khan's wrist was severed while another constable, Shahadat Hossain, 27, and complainant Abul Kashem, 40, also suffered injuries.

Kabir Ahmed was detained along with one of his associates by RAB members after a brief exchange of fire on Thursday night from the hilly area of Lohagarh upazila, RAB-7 Senior Assistant Director (media) Md Nurul Abshar told UNB.

"Legal processes are underway. Details will be revealed later," he said.

Earlier, police had arrested Kabir's wife Ranu Begum from the Bandarban border area.

On Sunday morning, three people, including two police constables, were attacked by Kabir in the Adharmanik Lalarkhil area of Lohagara when the cops went to arrest him.

On Monday, doctors successfully transplanted the wrist of Jony at a private hospital in Dhaka after he was taken there by a helicopter from Chattogram on Sunday evening, said Bhakta Chanda Dutta, sub-inspector at Lohagara police station.