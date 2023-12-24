Man who tried to intrude Khaleda's cabin placed on remand

A Dhaka court has granted a two-day remand against the man who was detained for attempting to intrude the cabin of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia at Evercare Hospital.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Dhaka passed the order on Sunday after the police appealed for a five-day remand, Badda Zone Assistant Commissioner Rajon Kumar Saha confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Authorities at Evercare Hospital nabbed the man when he attempted to intrude the cabin of Khaleda Zia on Saturday.

The man, was identified as Sujan from the Charchadpur area of Sadarpur Thana in Faridpur, was later handed over to the Bhatara police station.

According to hospital sources, Sujan was roaming around suspiciously within the hospital premises on Saturday evening, and at one point, he attempted to enter Khaleda Zia's cabin.

However, Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, vice chairman of the BNP and personal physician to Khaleda Zia, said the news of a person trying to enter Khaleda's cabin is "fake and fabricated".

"No such thing happened in front of the cabin. Only those who reported the news can tell where they got the information. I have not heard or seen anything about it," Zahid Hossain told The Business Standard.