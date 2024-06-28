Man sues wife under DSA for 'defamatory Facebook posts'
Judge Golam Faruq has directed the officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model Police Station to investigate the allegations and submit a report
A man in Barishal filed a case against his wife under the Digital Security Act for allegedly making defamatory posts on social media platform Facebook.
The man, Manas Sarkar, a teacher at the computer science department of Patuakhali University of Science and Technology, filed the case with the Barishal Cyber Tribunal yesterday (28 June), the tribunal's Bench Assistant Nazmul Hasan told The Business Standard.
The tribunal's Judge Golam Faruq has directed the officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model Police Station to investigate the allegations and submit a report, he added.
According to the case documents, Manas Sarkar married Suchi Saha, a resident of Mirpur, Dhaka, on 20 January 2012. They have been living separately since 2017. Recently, Suchi Saha posted allegedly defamatory posts on Facebook about her husband.