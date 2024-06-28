Man sues wife under DSA for 'defamatory Facebook posts'

TBS Report
28 June, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 09:10 pm

Man sues wife under DSA for 'defamatory Facebook posts'

Judge Golam Faruq has directed the officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model Police Station to investigate the allegations and submit a report

TBS Report
28 June, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 09:10 pm
The case was filed with the Barisal Cyber ​​Tribunal yesterday (28 June). Photo: Collected
The case was filed with the Barisal Cyber ​​Tribunal yesterday (28 June). Photo: Collected

A man in Barishal filed a case against his wife under the Digital Security Act for allegedly making defamatory posts on social media platform Facebook.

The man, Manas Sarkar, a teacher at the computer science department of Patuakhali University of Science and Technology, filed the case with the Barishal Cyber ​​Tribunal yesterday (28 June), the tribunal's Bench Assistant Nazmul Hasan told The Business Standard.

The tribunal's Judge Golam Faruq has directed the officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model Police Station to investigate the allegations and submit a report, he added.

According to the case documents, Manas Sarkar married Suchi Saha, a resident of Mirpur, Dhaka, on 20 January 2012. They have been living separately since 2017. Recently, Suchi Saha posted allegedly defamatory posts on Facebook about her husband.

Barishal

