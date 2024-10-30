Man stabbed dead by muggers in Rampura

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 October, 2024, 01:00 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 01:08 am

Related News

Man stabbed dead by muggers in Rampura

TBS Report
30 October, 2024, 01:00 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 01:08 am
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A man was stabbed to death by muggers on Rampura Bridge in the capital yesterday (29 October).

The deceased was identified as Md Hasan, 22, son of Malek Mia of Matibhanga village in Barisal's Bhandaria upazila.

Inspector Md Faruk, in charge of the police outpost at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said around 11:15pm, Hasan was brought to the hospital where the doctor on duty declared him dead.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The deceased's uncle Amir Hossain said, "My nephew was a Leguna driver by profession. On his way home at night, some muggers stopped him on Rampura Bridge. When he refused to give his money and mobile phone to the muggers, they stabbed him in the stomach with a knife and ran away."

Inspector Faruk said the body has been kept in the hospital morgue and the matter has been reported to the police station concerned.

 

Top News

stabbed to death / Rampura / mugging

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

2d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

3d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

4d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

4d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Why did Real Madrid actually boycott the Ballon d'Or ceremony?

Why did Real Madrid actually boycott the Ballon d'Or ceremony?

39m | Videos
The government should not make any hasty decisions regarding constitutional matters

The government should not make any hasty decisions regarding constitutional matters

1h | Videos
NID with false information

NID with false information

2h | Videos
United States: The process by which the president is elected, not by popular vote

United States: The process by which the president is elected, not by popular vote

5h | Videos