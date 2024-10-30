Man stabbed dead by muggers in Rampura

A man was stabbed to death by muggers on Rampura Bridge in the capital yesterday (29 October).

The deceased was identified as Md Hasan, 22, son of Malek Mia of Matibhanga village in Barisal's Bhandaria upazila.

Inspector Md Faruk, in charge of the police outpost at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said around 11:15pm, Hasan was brought to the hospital where the doctor on duty declared him dead.

The deceased's uncle Amir Hossain said, "My nephew was a Leguna driver by profession. On his way home at night, some muggers stopped him on Rampura Bridge. When he refused to give his money and mobile phone to the muggers, they stabbed him in the stomach with a knife and ran away."

Inspector Faruk said the body has been kept in the hospital morgue and the matter has been reported to the police station concerned.