Man sets own bike on fire to protest ‘police harassment’ 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
27 September, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 04:40 pm

Related News

Man sets own bike on fire to protest ‘police harassment’ 

TBS Report 
27 September, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 04:40 pm
Man sets own bike on fire to protest ‘police harassment’ 

The driver of a ride-sharing platform has set his own motorcycle on fire to protest what he said police harassment. 

The video of the incident that took place in Badda Link Road area in the capital on Monday morning, has gone viral on social media sites. 

It was seen in the video that the driver was venting his anger as police stopped him and asked for vehicle documents for breaching traffic rules. The rider got agitated during argument with the police and then he set his bike on fire.

He also obstructed pedestrians who came forward to douse the fire. 

Abul Kalam Azad, officer-in-charge of Badda Police Station, said police asked the rider to show his papers for traffic rule violation, which enraged the man who set his bike on fire.

Later, police doused the fire, he added. 

The driver has also been brought to the police station for quizzing, the OC said further.

Top News

Pathao / Pathao app / fire

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

21h | Videos
Milk Vita looks for a shot in the arm from private firms

Milk Vita looks for a shot in the arm from private firms

21h | Videos
Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

1d | Videos
Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

3
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

4
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

5
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

6
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec