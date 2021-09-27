Man sets own bike on fire to protest ‘police harassment’ 

The driver of a ride-sharing platform has set his own motorcycle on fire to protest what he said police harassment.

The video of the incident that took place in Badda Link Road area in the capital on Monday morning, has gone viral on social media sites.

It was seen in the video that the driver was venting his anger as police stopped him and asked for vehicle documents for breaching traffic rules. The rider got agitated during argument with the police and then he set his bike on fire.

He also obstructed pedestrians who came forward to douse the fire.

Abul Kalam Azad, officer-in-charge of Badda Police Station, said police asked the rider to show his papers for traffic rule violation, which enraged the man who set his bike on fire.

Later, police doused the fire, he added.

The driver has also been brought to the police station for quizzing, the OC said further.