Man sentenced to 7 days imprisonment for cutting hill in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 February, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 08:09 pm

A mobile court has sentenced a man to 7 days imprisonment for cutting a hill in Akbar Shah area of Chattogram.

The accused is Md Shah Jahan (40) of Halisahar Eidgah area of the city. 

The mobile court led by District Administration Executive Magistrate Umar Farooq also seized the excavator used in the hill cutting.

Hasan Ahmed, assistant director at the Chattogram Metropolitan Office of the Department of Environment, and Md Alauddin, deputy inspector of Akbar Shah Thana, were also present during the drive. 

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman said people involved in hill cutting are being sentenced and fined under an ongoing campaign against hill cutting.

He said a zero-tolerance policy has been adopted to stop hill cutting. 

To protect the balance of the environment such operations will continue against land croachers. 

