Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Twenty-five year old Sujon Miah was craving a cigarette. But, he must have wanted the perfect view for it. 

For this, he scaled the 150 feet high Swadhinata Stambha on Suhrawardy. He climbed up using the zig zag streel structures inside the glass tower.

According to the fire service, he wished to have a cigarette after reaching the top of the tower. However, fire service rescuers brought him down and handed him over to the Shahbagh Police Station

The man has been identified as Sujon Miah, 25, Fire Service and Civil Defense Inspector Younus Ali told The Business Standard.

He said had the fire service not acted, the man might have jumped off the 150-feet tower.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"After getting a phone call from the fire service control room, we rushed to the scene, tried to calm him down and started talking with him. At one point he wanted to have a stick of cigarette from us. We complied," he added. 

The fire service official also said they have handed over the man to Shahbagh Police Station and he is being quizzed there. 

Md Bayzidur Rahman, assistant commissioner of Ramna zone, confirmed the matter, adding, "We received a call that someone had climbed up the Swadhinata Stambha of the historical Suhruwardy Udyan on Thursday night. 

Later, a team of Fire Service and Civil Defense team reached the spot and brought the man down.

Hailing from Manikganj, Sujon Miah lives in Dhaka. 

No case has been filed over the incident yet.

 

