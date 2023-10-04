Man runs after mugger, dies in road accident

Around five persons were returning to their hometown in Manikganj in a private car from Dhaka's Baridhara area after meeting a political leader there.

When they reached the Asad gate signal at around 11:45pm on Tuesday night, one of the passengers rolled down the car's window.

In a blur, the phone he was holding was snatching out of his hand. The passenger, Tajul Islam, also an Awami League activist, got off the car and ran after the mugger till Manik Mia Avenue, where he was hit by a car.

He was taken to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, where on-duty doctors pronounced him dead.

Relative of the deceased, also a local Manikganj councillor, Arshed Ali Biswas filed two cases – one for mugging and another over the road accident – with Mohammadpur and Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police stations.

"We filed the cases with different police stations as the mugging took place at Asad gate area which falls under Mohammadpur and road accident was at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area," he said.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Mohammadpur zone Assistant Commissioner Azizul Haque told The Business Standard that they're investigating the mugging case as it occurred under the jurisdiction.

"We have collected CCTV footage and the search is on for the mugger on the basis of appearance, height, attire color, and clothing," he added.

Another passenger, Abdul Malek, said, "Tajul was sitting at the window side and after reaching Asad gate traffic congestion, we stopped at the traffic stop. In the meantime, a mugger snatched away his [Tajul] mobile phone and he promptly ran after the mugger towards Aarong signal. Later we also came out of the car and rushed after him," he added.

"Later, we found his blood-soaked body at Manik Mia Avenue," Abdul Malek said.

Tajul Islam hailed from Manikganj Sadar upazila's Malancha village's Tejur Uddin. He leaves behind his wife and two children.