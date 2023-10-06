Man, nephew die by lightning strikes in Mymensingh

Bangladesh

UNB
06 October, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 04:27 pm

Related News

Man, nephew die by lightning strikes in Mymensingh

UNB
06 October, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 04:27 pm
Man, nephew die by lightning strikes in Mymensingh

A man and his nephew died when lightning struck them while they were working at their fishery in Mymensingh's Gafargaon on Friday.

The incident happened at Satterbari village in Longair Union under the Pagla Police Station of the upazila on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Sohel Mondal (42) and Rajib Mondal (32) of the village.

According to police and locals, the bank of Sohel's fish farm in Saterbari village was broken due to heavy rain last night. Sohel and Rajib Mondal were working to repair the broken bank when, all of a sudden, there was a lightning strike, killing them on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pagla Police Station, Raju Ahmed, said the bodies were buried without autopsies as there was no complaint from the family.

Top News

Lightning / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

7h | Features
Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

1d | Earth
There are 21 lakh buildings in the 1,500 square kilometres under Rajuk, six lakh of which are five-story and above. Around 30% of these six lakh buildings are vulnerable. Photo: TBS

An uptick in mild quakes. Are we on the precipice?

1d | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Have you noticed how most products you buy have shrunk in size?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

23h | TBS World
Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

21h | TBS World
Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

1d | TBS Entertainment
How can you prevent breast cancer?

How can you prevent breast cancer?

7h | TBS Health