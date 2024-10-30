Man lynched in Dhaka’s Vaigdia

Man lynched in Dhaka’s Vaigdia

The deceased identified as Ramadan, an alleged top criminal with multiple murder cases filed against him

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

A man was killed in a mob-beating this afternoon (30 October) in Vaigdia area of Dhaka's Sabujbagh.

The deceased identified as Ramadan, an alleged top criminal with multiple murder cases filed against him.

"After receiving news of mob-beating we arrived at the scene," the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sabujbagh Police Station Yasin told The Business Standard.

"The matter is being investigated who beat him and why. No further details are known yet," the OC added.

Mob Lynching

