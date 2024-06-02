Man kills wife, son in a Bogura hotel

TBS Report
02 June, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 02:51 pm

Asha Moni and Abdullah Hel Rafi, 11 months. Photo: Collected
Asha Moni and Abdullah Hel Rafi, 11 months. Photo: Collected

A man killed his wife and 11-month-old child in a residential hotel in Banani area of ​​Bogura.

The deceased were identified as Asha Moni and Abdullah Hel Rafi.

They were killed sometime yesterday night and their body were recovered today (2 May) morning, confirmed Superintendent of Police Bogura Sudip Kumar Chakraborty.

He said the murderer Azizul, who hails from Dhunat upazila of Bogura, is an army member stationed in Chattogram. He is currently in police custody and a case is under process in the incident, he added.

According to the hotel authorities and police, Asha Monir got married to Azizul about three years ago. They have an 11-month-old son.

Asha has been staying at her father's house in Naruli area of Bogura ever since the child was born. Azizul came home on a two-month vacation and was supposed to go to Chattogram on Saturday evening after the holiday.

However, they reached the hotel around 7pm yesterday and checked in under the name of Toma and Miraj. The mentioned they are from Pirganj of Rangpur.

Later Azizul left the hotel around 9:30pm, said Hotel manager Rabiul Islam.

He threw his child's head into the Karatoa River, according to primary interrogation. Later, he told his family that his wife and son went missing and took his father-in-law with him to search for them in different areas of Bogura city.

Azizul came to the hotel in the morning and said that he will leave the hotel room, said Hotel manager Rabiul Islam. At this time, when the manager asked to see the room, Azizul started arguing. When pressed by the manager, Azizul confessed to the murder. The hotel authorities then informed police about the incident.

Asha Moni's father Ashadul Islam said, "My daughter and grandson were killed for dowry. I want Azizul to be hanged."

