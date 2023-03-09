Man killed in Natore welding factory cylinder explosion

A man died and at least three others sustained burns as a gas cylinder exploded at a welding factory at Kumgram village of Singra Upazila on Wednesday (8 March) night.

The deceased was identified as Jogo Pramanik, 48, a local van driver of the village.

Ariful Islam, chairman of the Etali union, said that a gas cylinder exploded in a welding factory in Kumgram village, leaving Jago dead on the spot.

As the fire spread soon, three more people and at least 5 shops were also burnt, he added.

On information, the fire service team rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Masmuda Khatun, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Singra Upazila, confirmed the incident.