Man killed in Jatrabari after being hit by unidentified vehicle

A 40-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being knocked down by an unidentified vehicle in the capital's Jatrabari Thursday, police said.

The deceased Roni, a contractor, was from Narayanganj.

The accident occurred at 8:30pm in Jatrabari's Matuail as he was crossing the road.

The critically injured Roni was rushed to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where he was declared dead at 9:45pm, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost.

"The body has been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy. The vehicle involved in the accident is yet to be identified," Bachchu added.