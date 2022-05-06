Man killed in Jatrabari after being hit by unidentified vehicle

Bangladesh

UNB
06 May, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 09:05 am

Related News

Man killed in Jatrabari after being hit by unidentified vehicle

UNB
06 May, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 09:05 am
Man killed in Jatrabari after being hit by unidentified vehicle

 A 40-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being knocked down by an unidentified vehicle in the capital's Jatrabari Thursday, police said.

The deceased Roni, a contractor, was from Narayanganj.

The accident occurred at 8:30pm in Jatrabari's Matuail as he was crossing the road.

The critically injured Roni was rushed to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where he was declared dead at 9:45pm, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost.

"The body has been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy. The vehicle involved in the accident is yet to be identified," Bachchu added.

Top News

Accident / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Painting: Eid Procession/Alam Musabbir/National Museum

A blur of pesta sherbet – Eid of the 1950s

1h | Features
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Recycle Jar Ecosystem: Putting a value on waste

3h | Panorama
Worshippers pray during the first day of Eid al-Fitr outside the iconic Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]

Dear Eid: With love from 8 cities and one refugee camp

20h | Panorama
A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

1h | Videos
How career will improve

How career will improve

1h | Videos
Is this Russia's final attack on Mariupol?

Is this Russia's final attack on Mariupol?

13h | Videos
When you will decide to resign

When you will decide to resign

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

5
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval

6
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes