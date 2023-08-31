Man killed by debtor in Lakshmipur for asking repayment of loan

A man in Lakshmipur was killed by his debtor when he went to ask for repayment, said police.

"The body of Md Yunus Ali, 50, was recovered by police around 9am on Thursday (30 August), a week after he went missing on 24 August. The main accused in the case, Md Javed Hossain, 32, has been arrested," Laxmipur Additional Superintendent of Police (Crimes and Ops) Hasan Mostafa told The Business Standard.

Yunus's wife Sultana Zaman said that her husband left the house on a motorcycle around 4:30pm on 24 August and never returned. She then filed a missing diary at the Sadar police station the next day.

SP Hasan Mostafa said, "Using information technology, we found that Yunus had met Javed on 24 August and went missing after that. Javed has confessed to the murder after initial questioning," he added.

He said Yunus Ali used to give small loans through a multipurpose called "Grameen Bangla". He used to run the company himself.

Javed, who is a construction worker and runs a tea shop, took a loan of Tk20,000 from him on the condition of daily payment of Tk250 instalment. He withheld several instalments before the event, added the police official.

"On the night of the incident, Yunus went to Javed's tea shop to collect the instalment. At that time, there was an argument between the two of them. At one point, Javed hit Yunus on the head with a stick, killing him instantly. Later, he himself buried Yunus' body in the ground behind the shop and threw his motorcycle and mobile phone in a nearby pond," said Hasan Mostafa.

Police later recovered the body from the location beside Kalu Haji Road in the village of Dakshin Majupur in Ward No. 10 of Lakshmipur Municipality. It has been sent to the morgue for post-mortem, he added.

Deceased Yunus's hails from Chandpur district. He lived with his family at Gani Headmaster Road in Samserabad Village, Ward No. 7, Lakshmipur Municipality.

