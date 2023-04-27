Man killed in Cox's Bazar over homestead boundary dispute

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 April, 2023, 02:40 pm
27 April, 2023

Man killed in Cox&#039;s Bazar over homestead boundary dispute

A man named Syedul Haque, 43, was killed by a neighbour over a dispute regarding the boundary of a homestead in Khurushkul of Sadar Upazila of Cox's Bazar. 

Syedul, who was a CNG autorickshaw driver by profession, was the son of late Syed Alam of Tetaiya Saudagar Para of Khurushkul Union. Syedul left behind three sons and two daughters. 

Talking to the local residents and relatives of the deceased, it was found that when Mohammad Yusuf, a neighbour, wanted to cut a tree on the boundary of Syedul Alam's homestead, Syedul Haq stopped him. 

As a result of this incident, Mohammad Yusuf and his children unitedly attacked Syedul Haque last Monday night and the next Tuesday morning. He was hit on the head with an axe. 

He was admitted to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital in severe condition on Tuesday. When his condition became critical, he was admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital on the same day. 

He died at around 10am on Thursday while undergoing treatment there. The body will be brought home after an autopsy at the Chittagong Medical College Hospital morgue. 

Local resident Hedayet Ullah said that a group of policemen from Cox's Bazar police station came to the spot after receiving the news of Syedul Haque's death and talked to the neighbours and relatives of the deceased about the incident. 

Inspector (Investigation) of Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station Md Nazmul Huda said a police team has been posted at the scene. After the police inquired about the incident, it was initially confirmed that the incident took place due to a dispute over the boundary of the homestead. 

Further legal action will be taken. Police are working to arrest those involved in the incident, added the inspector. 

Local residents said that the accused Yusuf and his family members went into hiding soon after the news of Syedul Haque's death spread in the area. 

Cox's Bazar / death / Dispute

