Man killed in clashes between police, protesters in Gazipur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 August, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 10:08 pm

Related News

Man killed in clashes between police, protesters in Gazipur

50 others were reportedly injured

TBS Report
03 August, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 10:08 pm
A police vehicle set on fire in Gazipur on 3 August. Photo: Collected
A police vehicle set on fire in Gazipur on 3 August. Photo: Collected

A man died and 50 others were reportedly injured amid clashes between police and protesters in Gazipur's Sreepur today (3 August).

The deceased was identified as Jahangir Alam, 45. 

The incident took place in Channapara area of ​​the upazila this afternoon, said Sreepur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Akbar Ali Khan.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The police did not open fire. The man died due to head injury after falling during the protest," the OC told reporters.

Upazila movement coordinator Sarful Islam, a student of Peer Ali Degree College, alleged that the police opened fire during the protest. 

"Nine people who took part in the protest were shot and more than 50 were injured," he said.

The agitators reportedly vandalised Mauna Highway Police Station and seven police vehicles, and set fire to three police boxes and three police vehicles. Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

Top News

Gazipur / Anti-Discrimination Student Movement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama
The campus hardly has any people around, save for a few staff members from different departments. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

A haunting silence grips DU campus

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

16h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

14h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

16h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

18h | Videos