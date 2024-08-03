Man killed in clashes between police, protesters in Gazipur

A police vehicle set on fire in Gazipur on 3 August. Photo: Collected

A man died and 50 others were reportedly injured amid clashes between police and protesters in Gazipur's Sreepur today (3 August).

The deceased was identified as Jahangir Alam, 45.

The incident took place in Channapara area of ​​the upazila this afternoon, said Sreepur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Akbar Ali Khan.

"The police did not open fire. The man died due to head injury after falling during the protest," the OC told reporters.

Upazila movement coordinator Sarful Islam, a student of Peer Ali Degree College, alleged that the police opened fire during the protest.

"Nine people who took part in the protest were shot and more than 50 were injured," he said.

The agitators reportedly vandalised Mauna Highway Police Station and seven police vehicles, and set fire to three police boxes and three police vehicles. Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.