Man killed as bus hits electric pole in Dhaka's Bakshibazar

Bangladesh

UNB
30 March, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 10:57 am

Man killed as bus hits electric pole in Dhaka's Bakshibazar

The crash occurred around 5:25pm when a bus of Thikana Paribahan carrying him hit an electric pole near Bakshibazar Mor area

UNB
30 March, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 10:57 am
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A 40-year-old man was killed after a bus crashed into a roadside electric pole in the capital's Bakshibazar area on Friday evening.

The deceased Tofazzal Hossain, was a civil staff of Special Branch (SB) of police, said Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost.

The crash occurred around 5:25pm when a bus of Thikana Paribahan carrying him hit an electric pole near Bakshibazar Mor area, leaving Tofazzal seriously injured.

Pedestrian Mushfiqur brought him to the DMCH with several injuries where doctors declared Tofazzal dead, he added.

The body was kept at the hospital morgue for an autopsy, Inspector Md Bachchu Mia added.

