Man killed, 10 hurt in explosion at Patuakhali ice mill

A man was killed and 10 others were injured in a gas cylinder blast at an ice factory in Baufal upazila of Patuakhali district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Russel Khan, brother-in-law of owner of the factory AKM Farid.

A cylinder filled with ammonia gas went off with a big bang inside the factory around 11 pm, leaving Russel dead on the spot, said officer-in-charge of Baufal Police Station Arisul Haque.

Ten more people fell sick after inhaling ammonia gas as it spread over 700 metres area of the factory.

Of the injured Premananda and his wife Krishna Rani—who run a tea stall adjacent to the factory, were taken to Baufal Upazila Health Complex while Ibrahim and Afzal—two dredger machine workers, were undergoing treatment at Barishal-Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital.

The rest were given first aid.