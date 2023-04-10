Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

A man named Nafiz Mohammad Alam, who gave an interview in German media company Deutsche Welle's (DW) special documentary on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), was detained by the police last night over a case filed in 2017.

"He was detained from the capital's Bashundhara residential area on Sunday (9 April) night over a six-year-old case. There was a case filed against him in 2017 in Uttara for being involved with teen gangs," An official of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Gulshan division told The Business Standard (TBS).

"Nafiz was taken to Bhatara Police Station last night and would be produced before the court today. We received a previous warrant against him and we were in search of him," he added.

"We have seized around 18-20 bottles of liquor and beer from his possession. Another narcotics control act case is being filed with Vatara Police Station," another DMP official told TBS.

DW Bangla also made a tweet about this from its official account in the early hours of Monday (10 April).

In 2021, Nafiz Mohammad Alam along with one of his friends was arrested by the RAB over illegal liquors.

He recently came to the discussion because of his interview on a DW documentary about the RAB.