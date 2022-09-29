Man held from Supreme Court premises for carrying knives put on remand

Shahiduzzaman alias Rajib, who was arrested from Supreme Court premises for carrying two knives in his bag, has been placed on a two-day remand.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Ahmed passed the order after police produced Shahiduzzaman before the court with a five-day remand plea on Thursday (29 September).

Investigation Officer Sub Inspector Ariful Alam of Shahbagh Police Station said the court rejected the bail petition filed by Shahiduzzaman's lawyer and granted two-day remand for him.

Shahiduzzaman was walking behind Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh after he came out from a discussion meeting in the Supreme Court premises celebrating Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 76th birthday on Wednesday (28 September).

Finding his behaviour suspicious, the organisers of the event questioned him and found a white cloth and two knives after searching his bag, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ramna Zone) Md Bayzidur Rahman.

A case has been filed in the incident and investigation is ongoing, he added.

