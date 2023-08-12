Man held with foreign currency worth $46,787 at Ctg airport

A passenger named Mohammad Sohel was apprehended at Shah Amanat International Airport, Chattogram with a substantial sum of foreign currency equivalent to Tk51 lakh ($46,787).

The Customs Intelligence, along with a team of National Security Intelligence (NSI), stationed at the airport took the passenger into custody on Friday (11 August) evening.

"Sohel, hailed from Chattogram's Patiya, was set to depart for Sharjah on an Air Arabia flight at 8:30pm, Chattogram," confirmed Taslim Ahmed, Shah Amanat International Airport Group Captain.

Foreign currencies confiscated at Ctg airport on 11 August, 2023. Photo: Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury, TBS

Airport sources reveal that the confiscated foreign currencies include 136,850 UAE dirham, $8,350, 618 Omani Rial, 400 Saudi Riyal, and 200 Euros, which have been seized and handed over to airport customs through customs intelligence, to be eventually confiscated by the government.

The NSI searched and interrogated the passenger at the international anti-hijacking gate of the airport terminal.

Following the Money Laundering Prevention Act, the NSI handed over the passenger to the Patenga model police station while filing a case against him.