Man held from Ctg after bodies of wife, daughter found in Cox’s Bazar hotel

Tourist police early on Saturday (18 February) arrested a man from Chattogram city after the dead bodies of his wife and daughter were found in a Cox's Bazar hotel room on Friday (17 February) noon.

The arrestee is Dulal Biswas from Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram.

Shaheen, an additional SP of Cox's Bazar Tourist Police, said Dulal went into hiding soon after the bodies of his wife and daughter were found, and police arrested him from Chattogram city around 12am today.

Dulal is being interrogated, he said, adding that legal actions will be taken in this regard later.

Whereabouts of his two sons are not known yet, he said.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, police recovered the bodies of 35-year-old Suma Dey and her two-year-old daughter from Hotel Sea Alif in Cox's Bazar.

Police said the couple booked a room at the hotel on 14 February with their two sons and a daughter.

A hotel employee saw the door of the room open and found the bodies of the mother and daughter on the floor. Later, police recovered the bodies from the room after getting a call from the hotel.