Man held with 9k Yaba pills at Dhaka airport

Bangladesh

UNB
28 July, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 03:35 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A passenger travelling to Saudi Arabia was arrested at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the early hours of Wednesday for allegedly trying to smuggle out drugs.

Some 9,000 pieces of yaba (also known as the madness drug) have been seized from the possession of the accused, identified as Saddam, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Airport Armed Police Ziaul Haque said Saddam wanted to smuggle out the yaba tablets to Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

"Saddam was supposed to take a Salam Air flight to Saudi Arabia. Our sleuths detected the drugs inside his checked-in luggage during routine frisking. A thorough search later helped us seize the drugs," he said.

During interrogation, the accused told cops that he had collected 8,950 pieces of yaba from a person in Cumilla and was supposed to deliver the same to a man in Dammam.

Earlier too, Saddam was booked under the Narcotics Act, officials said.

