Man held with 23 gold bars at Ctg airport

Bangladesh

UNB
23 March, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 12:01 pm

Related News

Man held with 23 gold bars at Ctg airport

UNB
23 March, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 12:01 pm
Photo: Pexels
Photo: Pexels

Customs officials detained a man along with 23 gold bars, weighing 2.7 kg, from Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport today (23 March), officials said.

The arrestee was identified as Mohammad Ziauddin, from Hathazari upazila of Chattogram district.

Deputy director of Chattogram Customs, Saifur Rahman, said a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines (BG-148) from Dubai landed at the airport in the morning.

During scanning, the customs officials suspected the existence of metal objects inside the body of the passenger and challenged him.

Later, they seized the gold bars from him.

Customs officials are scanning his body, suspecting that the passenger might be carrying more gold.

Top News

Gold Trafficking / airport / gold bar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Massachusetts-based engineering geologist Mir Fazlul Karim. Illustration: TBS

'In terms of seismic risk, most of Bangladesh including Dhaka is moderately safe'

1h | Panorama
Ships anchored on the port channel in Patenga sea beach. Photo: Aneek Chanda

The beauty of our port city, Chattogram

3h | Explorer
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

3h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

US Ambassador graces the closing ceremony of Lalbagh Fort Hammam Khana restoration

4h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

1h | TBS World
What is Interpol red alert?

What is Interpol red alert?

16h | TBS Stories
Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

14h | TBS SPORTS
End of Ukraine war no closer after Putin, Xi talks

End of Ukraine war no closer after Putin, Xi talks

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year