Man held with 18 gold bars in Benapole

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained a man along with 18 gold bars worth over Tk two crore from Baropota Bazar along the Putkhali bordering area of Benapole today.

The arrestee was identified as Limon Hossain, 30, son of Shah Alam of Putkhalki village.

Tipped off, a team of BGB-21 intercepted a man with a motorbike at Tin Raster More near Baropota Bazar early this morning and seized the gold bars after searching his body, said commanding officer of BGB-21 Lieutenant Colonel Khurshid Anwar.

The market value of the seized gold bars is Tk 2.15 crore.

Later, they arrested Limon and handed him over to Benapole Port Police Station.