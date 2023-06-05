Man gets stabbed in Mirpur amid clash over hurting religious sentiment

A man was stabbed during a clash centring around a Facebook post allegedly hurting religious sentiment in Kafrul area of Dhaka's Mirpur.

Sohel, 33, a mattress shop owner at Mirpur 13, adjacent to the central Mandir area was stabbed by the angry mob and he has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Around hundred men got into a clash with the police in the afternoon.

According to the police, a brawl took place in the afternoon over some alleged derogatory remarks about religion on a Facebook post.

Chase-counter chase took place between about 100 men afterwards. Police lobbed teargas canisters and shot blank-fires to disperse the mob, confirmed Masuk Miah, additional deputy police commisisoner of Mirpur zone.

"The situation is under control now and the agitated mob has been driven away. The alleged Facebook post was made two days ago. The angry mob, which was a pack of youths, got involved in the clash even during the prayer time. We requested them not to do so but they didn't pay heed," he added.