Man fined Tk1 lakh for cutting topsoil of cropland in Ctg

A file photo of an excavator being used in cutting soil atop a hill in Nanupur area of Fatikchari upazila in Chattogram. Photo: TBS

A mobile court has fined a man Tk1 lakh for illegally extracting topsoil from a cropland in Chattogram's Hathazari upazila.

The mobile court, headed by Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer ABM Moshiuzzaman, conducted a drive in Barua Para area around 3:30am Sunday and fined Mahinuddin for the offense.

"Topsoil was being extracted from agricultural land with the help of an excavator. Upon receiving information, an operation was promptly carried out at midnight," UNO Moshiuzzaman said.

Mohinuddin, the individual engaged in soil excavation, confessed to the wrongdoing during interrogation and was consequently fined Tk1 lakh under the Balumhal and Soil Management Act, 2010, he added.

