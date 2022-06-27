Man fined for parking illegally on Padma Bridge

A mobile court has fined a private car driver for illegally parking on the Padma Bridge at its Mawa end in Louhajang upazila of Munshiganj.

Executive Magistrate Ashraful Kabir slapped the fine of Tk1,000 on private car driver Fakhrul Alam around 1pm on Monday (27 June) while conducting a mobile court.

According to the executive magistrate, the driver of a private car (Dhaka Metro G33-6428) and five other youths came from Cumilla to visit the Padma Bridge.

They got on the bridge after paying toll at the Mawa toll plaza. They were seen taking selfies after stopping the car in the middle of the bridge, said the executive magistrate.

Car parking on Padma Bridge is illegal, so the driver of the private car was fined, he added.

At the same time, he was warned not to park his car on the Padma Bridge in future, said Ashraful Kabir.