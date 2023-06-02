Man dies in Shyamoli building fire

An unidentified man died and 23 others were evacuated after a fire broke out at a high-rise building in Dhaka's Shyamoli, fire service confirmed on Friday.

The body of a man was recovered from the 19th floor of the building, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters media cell, reports UNB.

The fire started at 11:25pm on Thursday on the seventh floor of Shyamoli Rupayan Shelford building was brought under control at 2:94am on Friday, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Thirteen firefighting units worked to douse the fire.