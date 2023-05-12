Man dies after train hits him in Mohakhali rail crossing

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A man was killed after being hit by a train at the Mohakhali rail crossing area in the capital, police said on Friday (12 May).

The incident took place on Thursday (11 May) night.

The deceased was identified as Md Mamun, 37, son of late Mainuddin of Sunamganj's Dharmapasha upazila.

Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost, said a pedestrian rescued him and took him to the Emergency Department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead at 12:30pm.

He said the body has been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy. The matter has been reported to the railway police station.

railway accident / Rail crossings / death / bangladdesh

