Man dies after being shot during attack on Ctg mayor's residence

A man died after being shot during an attack on the residence of Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury in Bahaddarhat area of Chattogram yesterday (3 August).

The deceased was identified as Md Shahid, 35, a shopkeeper. He died while undergoing treatment at Parkview Hospital in the city.

Confirming the death, Zahedul Kabir, officer-in-charge of Chandgao Police Station, said, "A pedestrian died after being shot by armed men during the attack on the mayor's residence. Police did not open fire."

The residence of Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury's was vandalised by unidentified men around 7:30pm yesterday.