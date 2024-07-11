Man dies after being run over by bus in Dhaka’s Agargaon

A 28-year-old man died after being run over by a bus in Dhaka's Agargaon around 8:00pm on Wednesday (10 July).

Inspector Md Bacchu Mia, in charge of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost, confirmed the matter.

The deceased was identified as Morsalin Ali Mir, 28, from Sharifpara village in Gopalganj. He worked at a private company in Dhaka.

Emon, an eyewitness, reported that Morsalin was a pillion passenger on a motorcycle heading to Shyamoli. The motorcycle collided with a rickshaw coming from the opposite direction, throwing him onto the ground. At that moment, a bus ran over him.

He was severely injured and taken to a local orthopaedic hospital, and then to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

The body has been kept in the hospital morgue, said the police official.

