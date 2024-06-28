Man dies after being hit by Maitree Express train

A man died after being hit by the Dhaka-bound Maitree Express train at Chhotadhupatila unguarded railway gate of Hauli union in Damurhuda upazila of Chuadanga district.

The deceased Alamin Hossain, 29, was the son of Zhantu Ali, of Dihi Krishnapur area of Darshana Thana.

Locals said the Dhaka-bound Maitree Express train from Kolkata hit Alamin when he was crossing the rail line around 11:30am. Alamin died on the spot.

On information, Damurhuda Model Police Station and Darshana Railway Police visited the spot.

Later, the body was taken for post-mortem.

Ataur Rahman, in-charge of Darshana Railway Police, said a legal process is underway in this regard.