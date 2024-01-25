Man dies after being ‘attacked’ by elephant in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 January, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 09:59 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A man succumbed to injuries sustained after an elephant "attacked" him 29 days ago near Battali Shah Mohsen Auliya Degree College in Anwara of Chattogram.

Twenty-nine-year-old Badar Uddin, an electronics engineer, died this morning while undergoing treatment at Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

A wild elephant attacked Badar and a group of his classmates in the Deyang hill area on 27 December, leaving him seriously injured. 

Confirming the death, Anwara police station Officer-in-Charge Sohel Ahmed said a general diary was filed with the police station a few days after the incident of an elephant attack.

"We will submit a report to the higher authorities regarding the incident to ensure that the deceased's family receives compensation," the OC added.

