Man dies after being ‘attacked’ by elephant in Chattogram

A man succumbed to injuries sustained after an elephant "attacked" him 29 days ago near Battali Shah Mohsen Auliya Degree College in Anwara of Chattogram.

Twenty-nine-year-old Badar Uddin, an electronics engineer, died this morning while undergoing treatment at Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

A wild elephant attacked Badar and a group of his classmates in the Deyang hill area on 27 December, leaving him seriously injured.

Confirming the death, Anwara police station Officer-in-Charge Sohel Ahmed said a general diary was filed with the police station a few days after the incident of an elephant attack.

"We will submit a report to the higher authorities regarding the incident to ensure that the deceased's family receives compensation," the OC added.