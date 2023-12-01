Man crushed by Cox's Bazar Express on debut journey

Cox&#039;s Bazar Express started its first journey from Cox&#039;s Bazar to Dhaka at 12:40pm on Friday (1 December). Photo: Nupa Alam
Cox's Bazar Express started its first journey from Cox's Bazar to Dhaka at 12:40pm on Friday (1 December). Photo: Nupa Alam

A man was crushed under the Cox's Bazar Express on its inaugural journey along the Dhaka-Chattogram route.

The accident took place approximately 150 yards away from Laksam Railway Station in Cumilla around 6 pm Friday.

Laksam Railway Station Officer-in-Charge Muradullah Bahar confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

The identity of the victim could not be known immediately, the OC added.

The first-ever intercity train between Dhaka and Cox's Bazar, "Cox's Bazar Express" started operating from Friday.

Train accident / Cox's Bazar express

