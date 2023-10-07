Man caught in shipping container mid journey to Singapore by crew; returned to Ctg port

TBS Report
07 October, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 11:44 am

Photo: Collected
Liton Molla, a truck driver, entered an empty container of a Singapore-bound ship in Chattogram port to enter the country illegally and was sent back after getting caught by the crews.

The ship authorities handed him over to the security department of Chattogram port on Thursday (5 October) afternoon.

Later, Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) Security Department Inspector Nasir Uddin Ahmed filed a case in the matter and handed Liton over to police on Friday, Sanjay Kumar Sinha, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bandar Police Station of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP), said.

"Liton came out of the container hungry and thirsty to look for water and food as the ship was on its way to Singapore. Upon noticing, the crews catch him and place him in the custody of Ship Captain Hai Phong," Sanjay said. 

According to the case statement, Liton submitted a copy of his voter ID card, photo and driver's license at 10am on 24 September and applied for a port gate pass. 

In response to his request, the Chittagong Port Authority verified the documents and issued him the entry card at the port at 4pm on 24 September. He then entered the port at 5:23pm through the CCT-2 gate.

Liton climbed the railing behind the ship named MV Haian View and hid inside an empty container of the ship to go abroad illegally by ship.

In the last 13 years, 11 went abroad in 10 separate by hiding inside empty containers from Chittagong port. Two of them died and nine were brought back alive.

