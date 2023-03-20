The man behind the headlines: Who is Arav Khan?

You hear the name whispered, you hear it screamed. It's on the lips of everyone: from top police officials, to media to even celebrities.

Arav Khan is everywhere. But who is the man behind all the frenzy?

Arav Khan became a person of interest last week when his jewellery shop inauguration in Dubai was attended by cricketer Shakib Al Hasan.

During the inauguration, an emblem of 'Arav Jewellers' was put on display which was made with 40 kilograms of gold.

The sudden prominence and extravagance invoked curiosity in netizens, who wondered who Arav was or who he had ties with.

Hailing from Gopalganj, Arav Khan is the son of Motiur Rahman Molla and Lucky Begum.

He moved to Dhaka at some point, and then changed his name to Robiul Islam. He also used many other aliases such as Apan, Shohag, Hridoy and Hridhi.

In police files, his name is Robiul Islam aka Apan aka Shohag aka Hridoy aka Hridhi.

Media reports reveal his source of income to be extortion of affluent people. To pile on, Arav was charged with murder in 2018.

In a chargesheet against Robiul after the SB inspector murder case, the Detective Branch of police said a gang led by Robiul Islam used to trap affluent people, blackmail them and extort money from them.

Another crime he has been accused of is running a prostitution racket in his flats in Niketan, Gulshan and Banani. Sources claim that he used to invite elite businessmen and top officials there.

On 8 July 2018, SB Inspector Mamun Imran Khan was murdered in a house in the capital's Banani. The next day, his body was packed in a sack and taken to a forest in Ulukhola, Gazipur, doused in petrol and set on fire.

Robiul Islam, along with 10 others, was accused of the murder. Abu Yunus, whom Robiul offered money to serve time on his behalf, was sent to jail. After nine months, Yunus came out.

Police later found out that Robiul Isam went to India under the name Apan Arav Khan and went by the same name when he moved to Dubai.

This Arav, somehow, also maintained links with top officials.

When Arav's name came to the limelight, these links began to be investigated. The links even prompted Benazir Ahmed, the former inspector general of police, to take to Facebook and deny he had any association with Arav.

Arav, too, has taken to social media to deny claims of money-laundering and murder of police.

He also said a top media personnel had blackmailed him and demanded Tk5 crore from him for burying the news on his background.

Arav also said his money came from the Indian side of his family. These claims have not been verified.

On his Facebook ID, Arav claims to have studied at Kings College at the University of London and he is the owner of "Apon Group of Industries" and "Times of Bangladesh" and also Chief Executive Officer at Arav Jewelers in Dubai.

Arav's tall tales have only provoked bigger questions.

Earlier on 18 March Bangladesh Police forwarded a letter to Interpol to bring back Arav Khan. The letter has been accepted by Interpol, confirmed IGP of Bangladesh Police.