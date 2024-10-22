Man arrested for offensive post about Quran on Facebook

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in Sylhet's Companiganj for making offensive comments about the Holy Quran on Facebook.

The suspect, identified as Badrul Islam, is the son of Yusuf Ali from Bhatrai village.

He was apprehended on Monday (21 October) morning in No 2 East Islampur Union under Companiganj Thana, said Uzair Al Mahmud Adnan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Companiganj Police Station.

The arrest follows a complaint filed by Md Liton Mia from Taimurnagar village.

Later, police launched an operation after the issue of insulting the Quran began to circulate on social media. OC Uzair Al Mahmud confirmed that the court has sent Badrul Islam to jail.

The law and order situation in the area remains stable, and police are maintaining vigilance to prevent any unrest, added the OC.