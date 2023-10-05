Man arrested with 17 wild animals including Saara hardwickii in Jhenaidah

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 October, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 04:50 pm

Man arrested with 17 wild animals including Saara hardwickii in Jhenaidah

A man named Razzak Elias Raju (32) was arrested along with 17 wild animals named Saara hardwickii commonly known as Indian spiny-tailed lizard in a Jhenaidah District Detective Police operation, reads a press release from the district police. 

He was arrested after a search was done of the bus that he was carrying the animals in. 

According to the instructions of Jhenaidah Superintendent of Police Azim-ul-Ahsan, a police check post was set up in the Maheshpur area of the district to recover narcotics and maintain law and order in the district.

The arrested accused kept the wild animals in his custody for the purpose of selling them, police said. 

The market price of each of these is approximately Tk75 thousand and the total price is Tk12.75 lakhs. 

During the initial interrogation the accused that he collected Indian spiny-tailed lizards from the Indian border area and sold them in the Magura, Faridpur area.

Since these are wild animals, an application has been made to the forest officer, Wildlife Trade and Nature Conservation Department Khulna to take legal action against the seized wildlife Sanda and the arrested accused.

