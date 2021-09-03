Mamunul Haque shifted to Khulna District Jail

Kashimpur jail authority on Friday morning shifted former Hefazat-e-Islam Joint Secretary-General Mamunul Haque to Khulna District Jail.

Delwar Parbez, deputy jailer of Kashimpur high-security prison said, "Mamunul Haque was transferred to Khulna District Jail to appear before Khulna Metropolitan Additional Session Judge Court."

Earlier on 18 April, Mamunul was arrested from Jamia Rahmania Madrasa in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area.
He is well-known among Islamic hardliners for his hate speech and violent sermons in religious congregations and on social media platforms. 

The man acquired a murky reputation in April this year after he was found with a woman – whom he claimed to be his second wife – at a resort in Narayanganj's Sonargaon.

Before that in November 2020, Mamunul demanded the removal of the sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, claiming that statues were haram (forbidden) in Islam. He later explained that he did not want to offend Bangabandhu.

In March this year, the Hefazat bigwig and his party colleagues led a series of protests against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Dhaka visit, which sparked violence in parts of Bangladesh.

