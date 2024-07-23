'Mamata’s remarks could confuse people': Foreign ministry tells Indian govt

Bangladesh

UNB
23 July, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 03:22 pm

Related News

'Mamata’s remarks could confuse people': Foreign ministry tells Indian govt

UNB
23 July, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 03:22 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has communicated with the Indian government through diplomatic channel, noting that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on social media could create confusion among people.

"With due respect to [West Bengal] Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, I would like to say, we have excellent relations with her. We have deep relations. But her remarks created confusion to some extent and there is scope to be misled," Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said.

Hasan said the foreign ministry has informed the India government through a diplomatic note regarding the issue.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The foreign minister made the remark when a journalist asked for his comments on what Mamata shared from her X handle.

India / Mamata Banerjee / West Bengal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wedding bells ring soundless

Wedding bells ring soundless

1d | Panorama
How are patients faring amid the curfew?

How are patients faring amid the curfew?

1d | Panorama
Representational image.

Hardly any passengers for rickshaws, CNGs only operating for media houses

1d | Panorama
Finding the postpartum body’s needs is truly an adventure that can open you up to new styles. Photo: Courtesy

Comfort in style: Postpartum fashion in Bangladesh

5d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

5d | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

6d | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

5d | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

6d | Videos