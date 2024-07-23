'Mamata’s remarks could confuse people': Foreign ministry tells Indian govt

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has communicated with the Indian government through diplomatic channel, noting that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on social media could create confusion among people.

"With due respect to [West Bengal] Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, I would like to say, we have excellent relations with her. We have deep relations. But her remarks created confusion to some extent and there is scope to be misled," Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said.

Hasan said the foreign ministry has informed the India government through a diplomatic note regarding the issue.

The foreign minister made the remark when a journalist asked for his comments on what Mamata shared from her X handle.