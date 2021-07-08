Mamata thanks PM Hasina for gift of mangoes

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 08:25 pm

“I am really overwhelmed,”  Mamata Banerjee wrote the Prime Minister

File Photo
File Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has thanked Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for sending her a care package of mango. 

Expressing her gratitude in a letter to the PM, Mamata said, "I am very glad to receive the mangoes you sent."

She said she respected Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's affection and the aroma of Bangladesh that were mixed with the mangoes. 

"I am really overwhelmed," wrote the West Bengal CM. 

Earlier on July 4, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gifted seasonal fruit mango to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

