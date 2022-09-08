Mamata Banerjee slams India for not inviting her to be part of PM Hasina’s India visit

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday (8 September) slammed India for not inviting her to be a part of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's current visit.

"I share an excellent relationship with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina but India did not invite me to be a part of her visit," she said while addressing a special session of the Trinamool Congress, reports Times of India.

"I don't want to talk about external affairs or bilateral ties. But, I have noticed India tries to stop me whenever I am invited to any foreign country. I want to know why the Union government is so worried about me meeting foreign dignitaries," said Banerjee.

"Sheikh Hasina wanted to meet with me," Mamata noted expressing her disappointment.

This is the first time Mamata Banerjee was excluded from meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently on a four-day state visit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.