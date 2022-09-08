Mamata Banerjee slams India for not inviting her to be part of PM Hasina’s India visit

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 September, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 04:39 pm

Related News

Mamata Banerjee slams India for not inviting her to be part of PM Hasina’s India visit

TBS Report
08 September, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 04:39 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday (8 September) slammed India for not inviting her to be a part of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's current visit.

"I share an excellent relationship with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina but India did not invite me to be a part of her visit," she said while addressing a special session of the Trinamool Congress, reports Times of India.

"I don't want to talk about external affairs or bilateral ties. But, I have noticed India tries to stop me whenever I am invited to any foreign country. I want to know why the Union government is so worried about me meeting foreign dignitaries," said Banerjee.

"Sheikh Hasina wanted to meet with me," Mamata noted expressing her disappointment.

This is the first time Mamata Banerjee was excluded from meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently on a four-day state visit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Top News / Politics

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / India visit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar.

BCL committees: Private universities have every reason to be worried

9h | Panorama
Picture: Reuters

A case of digital apartheid: How tech giants suppress Palestinian activism

7h | Analysis
Should you take a pay cut to work close to home?

Should you take a pay cut to work close to home?

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'We decide what happens inside our campus'

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Bangladesh can use innovation, technology and skills to achieve its economic aspirations

How Bangladesh can use innovation, technology and skills to achieve its economic aspirations

7h | Videos
How will IMF's new loan impact Bangladesh's economy?

How will IMF's new loan impact Bangladesh's economy?

8h | Videos
Putin unveils new ‘Russian World’ foreign policy

Putin unveils new ‘Russian World’ foreign policy

8h | Videos
Number of millionaires in country increasing by leaps and bounds

Number of millionaires in country increasing by leaps and bounds

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

3
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

4
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’

6
'Bangladesh blue chip stocks undervalued, offer investment opportunity'
Stocks

'Bangladesh blue chip stocks undervalued, offer investment opportunity'