Maldivian Vice President arrives in Dhaka 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Maldivian Vice President Faisal Naseem has arrived in Dhaka in the morning today on a three-day official visit to further bilateral ties and mutual cooperation between the two South Asian nations.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen welcomed the Maldivian Vice President at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here at 9.15am.

During his visit, the vice president is likely to hold a meeting with President M Abdul Hamid, said a BSS report.

Faisal Naseem is also scheduled to hold meetings with a number of Bangladesh ministers including, foreign affairs, expatriate welfare and overseas employment, health and family welfare and education.
 

