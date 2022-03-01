Maldivian opens sales office in Bangladesh

Photo: Avas
Photo: Avas

Maldivian, the national airline of the Maldives, has opened a sales office in Bangladesh to further facilitate travel between the two countries.

Maldivian Ambassador to Bangladesh Shiruzimath Sameer inaugurated the sales office in a ceremony held in Dhaka last Saturday (27 February), Avas reported.

At present, Maldivian operates weekly scheduled flights to Bangladesh on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Fridays. 

A one-way Maldivian airfare between the two counties costs $225, while a round trip costs around $406.

The majority of foreign workers in the Maldives are from Bangladesh.

When the Maldives reopened its border after closure in 2020 due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the first country to which Maldivian resumed flights was Bangladesh

