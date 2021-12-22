Maldives rolls out red carpet as PM Sheikh Hasina arrives

Bangladesh

BSS
22 December, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 07:08 pm

Related News

Maldives rolls out red carpet as PM Sheikh Hasina arrives

Maldivian state minister for foreign affairs received the premier while a static guard of honour was given to her. Later, she was escorted to the place of residence in a ceremonial motorcade

BSS
22 December, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 07:08 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Maldives rolled out the red carpet to welcome Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she arrived here today on her maiden six-day bilateral visit at the invitation of the county's President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

"A special VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her entourage landed at the Velana International Airport at 3pm local time," Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

Maldivian state minister for foreign affairs received the premier while a static guard of honour was given to her. Later, she was escorted to the place of residence in a ceremonial motorcade.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be formally received by Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih tomorrow (23 December) while a guard of honour and other ceremonial will be accorded to the Bangladesh's head of the government.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque and Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad are accompanying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier, the special VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 12:10pm today.

During her visit, four instruments, including two Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs), are likely to be signed tomorrow (23 December).

The four proposed deeds are – Agreement on Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income, Agreement on the Transfer of Prisoners, MoU in the areas of Health Care and Medical Sciences between Bangladesh and Maldives (renewal) and MoU between Bangladesh and Maldives on Cooperation in the Area of youth and Sports Development.

Besides, the MoU on Recruitment of Qualified Health Professionals between Bangladesh and the Maldives will be renewed.

During the visit, Bangladesh will gift 13 military vehicles to the Maldives as a token of friendship between the two South Asian nations.

On the second day of her visit, the Bangladeshi premier will have a bilateral meeting with the Maldivian President to discuss various issues at the Presidential Palace.

After the meeting, concerned officials of the two countries will sign the instruments in presence of the Bangladesh prime minister and the Maldivian president.

A joint statement will be issued while the two leaders will jointly appear in front of media.

In the visit, Maldivian Vice-President Faisal Naseem, Speaker of the People's Majlis, Maldivian National Parliament, Mohammed Nasheed and Chief Justice Uz Ahmed Muthasim Adnan are expected to pay courtesy calls on the Bangladesh premier at the meeting room of Hotel Jen, Male.

The prime minister will address the Maldives parliament on 23 December afternoon.

In the evening, Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to attend a state banquet to be hosted by the Maldivian President and the country's First Lady in her honour.

On 24 December, she will join a virtual community reception to be accorded by the Bangladeshi expatriates in Male.

The premier is scheduled to return home on 27 December.

 

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Maldives / MoU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In China, shortages of coal drove prices of solid fuel to 1,908.20 yuan per metric ton, leading to power cuts and industrial shutdowns. Photo: Bloomberg

The power crunch just made renewables stronger

4h | Panorama
Gyre Engineering: A startup that helps bring unique product ideas to life

Gyre Engineering: A startup that helps bring unique product ideas to life

5h | Panorama
Meet world’s youngest head of states

Meet world’s youngest head of states

1d | Features
File Photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi: A Progressive Cinema with a solid message

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi: A Progressive Cinema with a solid message

3h | Videos
Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

3h | Videos
Spider Man: No Way Home pulls huge audience

Spider Man: No Way Home pulls huge audience

21h | Videos
Mridha vs Mirdha's Premier show

Mridha vs Mirdha's Premier show

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?