Maldives to help promote ‘Sports Tourism’ in Bangladesh

Maldivian Vice President Faisal Naseem has showed keen interest to help promote "Sports Tourism" in Bangladesh.

The visiting Maldivian vice president expressed his eagerness while State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russell MP called on him at Hotel InterContinental in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Naseem arrived in Dhaka on Monday on a three-day official visit.

During the meeting, State Minister Zahid Ahsan Russell said that Maldives is tested friend and neighbor of Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh and Maldives can work together for the development of the youth and sports. The country has a lot of experience in sports tourism.

"We want to use their expertise to develop and promote sports tourism in Cox's Bazar. This initiative would play an important role in the country's economic development."

Meanwhile, the Maldivian vice president praised Bangladesh's achievements in the world of cricket.

He sought its cooperation in the development of the game in the Maldives. He also invited the Bangladesh cricket team for a tour in his country.

He requested the Bangladeshi state minister to send experienced cricket coaches and players to the Maldives.

Besides, Faisal Naseem expressed his interest in signing an MoU in this regard.

He also announced plans to launch a number of sports exchange programs – for football, tennis, basketball, badminton, karate, judo, taekwondo, and surfing among other sports – between the two friendly countries.

He assured that various competitions would be organized between Bangladesh and Maldives.

The Maldivian vice president was accompanied by two cabinet ministers and foreign secretary of Maldives among others.

On the Bangladesh side, State Minister Zahid Ahsan Russell was accompanied by Senior Secretary of the Youth and Sports Ministry Md Akhter Hossain and other top officials of the ministry and different sports bodies.

The Maldivian vice president is also expected to meet a few cabinet ministers and the Bangladesh president during the visit.