Maldives gifts PM Hasina a painting of boats

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 06:15 pm
PM Sheikh Hasina/TBS Sketch.
Mohammad Nasheed, speaker of the People's Majlis of Maldives, gifted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a painting of boats today as a gesture of camaraderie between the two countries. 

Sheikh Hasina addressed the Maldives parliament in a ceremony and said in her speech she is hopeful of the bilateral relationship between Maldives and Bangladesh. 

"Bangladesh-Maldives complementarities and friendly relations are to be further consolidated," the premier remarked. 

She stated that '24 November, 2021' is an important date for Bangladesh because of the United Nation's resolution of the country's graduation into a developing country.

She described this achievement as "great and glorious" in light of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of the country's independence.

She also said the government is ready to do whatever it takes to face the challenges likely to be posed by the LDC graduation.

"Bangladesh is keen on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, to be an upper middle-income country by 2031 and a developed one by 2041," she added.

"Bangladesh is now the 34th largest economy of the world. The country is thriving with possibilities and potential to do more," said the premier.

Commenting that the year 2021 is a landmark year for the bilateral relationship between the two countries, the Prime Minister said she is optimistic for an increase in trade, investment, connectivity, and people-to-people contacts.

"I wish prosperity and happiness for Maldives and its leaders. Long live Bangladesh-Maldives friendship," she concluded.

