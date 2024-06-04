Malaysian envoy hosts breakfast event titled 'A Morning in Dhaka, a Malaysian Experience'

Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim hosted a special breakfast event entitled "A Morning in Dhaka, a Malaysian Experience" at a hotel in Baridhara.

The event brought together High Commissioners and Ambassadors accredited to Bangladesh to celebrate the rich culinary heritage of Malaysia, featuring the iconic dishes of Nasi Lemak, Roti Canai and Teh Tarik.

The event aimed at enhancing cultural exchange and foster stronger diplomatic relations while giving the guests an opportunity to experience the flavors of Malaysian cuisine Nasi Lemak, Malaysia's national dish, and the world's best bread of Roti Canai as well as Teh Tarik - the beloved pulled tea, were the highlights of the breakfast.

The breakfast began with a warm welcome from Haznah Md Hashim, who expressed her joy in sharing Malaysia's culinary delights with the esteemed guests.

The beautifully arranged breakfast spread featured Nasi Lemak, Roti Canai and Teh Tarik, showcasing the unique flavors and preparation methods that make these dishes special.

Nasi Lemak

Nasi Lemak is a fragrant rice dish cooked in coconut milk and pandan leaf, often served with spicy sambal, crispy anchovies, toasted peanuts, boiled egg, and cucumber slices.

Roti Canai

Roti Canai, a beloved dish hailing from Malaysia, is a delectable flatbread that has captured the hearts and taste buds of food enthusiasts worldwide. Offering a perfect blend of flakiness, softness, and flavor, Roti Canai is a versatile delight that can be enjoyed with various accompaniments, from savory curries to sweet condiments.

Teh Tarik

Teh Tarik, meaning "pulled tea" , is known for its frothy top and rich, creamy flavor, achieved through a unique pouring technique.

The High Commissioner expressed her satisfaction with the event, stating, "This morning's breakfast was a wonderful opportunity to showcase Malaysia's rich culinary traditions to our esteemed guests. We are delighted to share the flavors of Nasi Lemak, Roti Canai and Teh Tarik, fostering greater cultural understanding and friendship."

The event concluded with an interaction among the attendees, who appreciated the culinary experience and the opportunity to strengthen diplomatic ties.